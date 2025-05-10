Saskatchewan Huskies QB Anton Amundrud leads Team West to win in 2025 U Sports East-West Bowl

University of Sasakactchewan quarterback Anton Amundrud led Team West over Team East in the 2025 U Sports East-West Bowl in Waterloo, ON.

Amundrud completed 19-of-29 passes for 301 passing yards with one touchdown versus one interception in a 32-20 win. University of British Columbia speedster Shemar McBean led all receivers with 142 yards on three receptions, including a 55-yard touchdown in the third quarter from University of Waterloo QB Nick Orr.

Orr led the way on the ground for Team West, running five times for 54 yards. University of Guelph running backs Donavin Milloy and Isaiah Smith each scored one rushing touchdown for the winning side. Team West produced 152 yards on 30 carries while Team East posted 83 on 16 attempts.

McGill University defensive back Jahnai-Taj Copeland-Lewis recorded a game-high six tackles to go along with an interception he returned 58 yards for Team East. University of Ottawa defensive back Denny Ferdinand led Team West with four tackles and one interception. His Gee-Gees teammate, defensive back Jaxxon Brashear recorded 4.5 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. He’s the son of former NHL enforcer Donald Brashear.

The East-West Bowl was initiated in 2003 and it’s organized by the Canadian University Football Coaches Association in partnership with the Canadian Football League. The event brings together over 90 of the top U SPORTS football players for a week of practices, combine testing and culminates with the annual prospects game.

“It’s a credit to everybody that’s involved with this,” Warriors head coach Chris Bertoia said. “It takes a village, that old adage, certainly our athletic department and our football staff, conference services — there was great representation from the University of Waterloo this week. It was a great success. We had a great day out here, sunshine’s out, a good crowd and it was an outstanding week.”

Team West is mostly made up of players from Canada West and Ontario University Athletics schools, except Carleton, Ottawa and Queen’s, which are named to the East squad. The rest of Team East features players from Atlantic University Sport and Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec schools.