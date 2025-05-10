Calgary Stampeders release nine players including American QB Joey Gatewood

The Calgary Stampeders have released nine players, including American quarterback Joey Gatewood.

CFL teams are required to cut down to 85 players, excluding non-counters, by 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10.

Gatewood attended rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 as a tight end.

The six-foot-five, 221-pound passer finished his collegiate career as a tight end at the University of Louisville where he caught nine passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native was previously a backup quarterback at Auburn, Kentucky, and Central Florida. Over those three stops, he threw for 180 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed the ball 86 times for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

The Stampeders also cut American offensive lineman Khadere Kounta, National receiver Maxim Malenfant, American receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, American receiver Marcus Washington, American defensive lineman Jett Bush, American defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore, American defensive back Londyn Craft and American defensive back Anthony Cook.

Meanwhile, Calgary placed American defensive lineman Charles Wiley on the injured-veteran list.

The Stampeders open training camp on Sunday, May 11 at Shouldice Park in Calgary, AB.