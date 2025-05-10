B.C. Lions sign former Albany, Oregon receiver Seven McGee

The B.C. Lions have signed American receiver Seven McGee.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound McGee moves north after suiting up for the University at Albany in 2024. He recorded 44 receptions for 644 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games last year. The Rochester, N.Y. native played his junior season at Jackson State University while recording 19 receptions for 136 yards and four majors.

McGee played his first two collegiate seasons with the University of Oregon Ducks. He registered 18 receptions for 151 yards and rushed for 50 yards with one touchdown on 17 carries in 20 games.

The Lions open training camp on Sunday, May 11 in Kamloops, BC.