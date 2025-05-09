Saskatchewan boys Daniel Wiebe, Seth Hundeby continue football careers together with Roughriders

Good Saskatchewan boys Daniel Wiebe and Seth Hundeby are continuing their football careers together with the Roughriders.

Wiebe and Hundeby first played alongside one another with Team Saskatchewan, winning an under-18 national championship as teammates in 2019. Wiebe moved to Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon for his grade 11 year as the two suited up for the Saints. Both student-athletes were recruited by the University of Saskatchewan and selected by the Riders in the 2025 CFL Draft.

“We’ve been friends for a long time. It’s fun to be on the same journey together. We both have similar mentalities when it comes to putting in work,” Hundeby said.

The 23-year-old Hundeby intends to attend Roughriders training camp and return to school to finish his engineering degree, then try to start a pro football career in 2026. He views time with the Green and White as a chance to improve each rep, especially against CFL-calibre athletes.

“Growing up in Sask, you watch the Riders — those guys are heroes. Now getting an opportunity to represent the Riders, it’s a dream come true,” Hundeby said. “I didn’t know that this was going to be a possibility for me in high school. If the opportunity is there, I’d love to play and be a Rider.”

Head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace likes Hundeby’s command and naturally vocal nature on defence. He has size and speed to play in the CFL while working on his long snapping skills for another tool in his tool belt.

The 21-year-old Wiebe is trying to earn a roster spot for the 2025 CFL season. With training camp set to take place at the University of Saskatchewan, he believes knowing the clubhouse and field can help him — especially with home being a 10-minute drive away.

“Wherever they need me, trying to be that player, fill whatever role they need me to fill. Really honing in on that playbook and knowing every position well. Wherever they need me, I’ll play,” Wiebe said.

“It’s a dream come true playing for the Riders. I grew up in Saskatchewan, I’m super thankful I got picked up by the Riders. In practice, seeing Rider jerseys beside me I’m like: ‘Holy, I’m really doing it right now.’ It’s definitely surreal.”

Wiebe has speed to compete in the pros and if he can channel his inner Weston Dressler, that should bode well for his chances to make the roster. The five-foot-nine, 185-pound pass catcher said it’s “very exciting” to catch passes from Trevor Harris in practice. He’s caught the eye of his head coach Corey Mace.

“Quickly, you find out how quick and how fast he is,” Mace said.