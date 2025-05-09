Montreal Alouettes sign first-round Global draft pick, punter Joshua Sloan

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Global punter Joshua Sloan to his rookie contract ahead of the opening of training camp.

The native of Werribee, Australia was selected in the first round of the 2025 CFL Global Draft, seventh overall by the Alouettes. He is now the fourth punter under contract in Montreal, joining veteran Joseph Zema, last year’s practice roster backup Sam Clark, and fellow 2025 draft pick Joshua Hutley.

Sloan played for the University of Memphis Tigers in 2024, where he punted 27 times for 2,043 yards in 13 games. Prior to that, he spent four seasons at the University of Texas at El Paso, where he punted 189 times totalling 7,959 yards for the Miners.

The Alouettes will open training camp on Sunday, May 11.