Former first-overall CFL Draft pick Dontae Bull retires from Ottawa Redblacks due to injury

Canadian offensive lineman Dontae Bull has been placed on the retired list ahead of training camp with the Ottawa Redblacks.

According to sources, the 25-year-old is stepping away from the game after suffering a potentially season-ending injury this offseason. The situation is not considered career-ending and he won’t rule out a potential return to the field in the future.

Bull was selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft by the Redblacks but had battled injuries in each of his first two training camps. He ultimately played in 16 games for the team and made eight starts at right tackle, but struggled to hold his place on the roster.

The native of Victoria, B.C. made 33 starts over 41 collegiate games at Fresno State, becoming a full-time starter at left tackle as a redshirt sophomore. His senior season in 2022 ended abruptly due to a broken leg.

The Redblacks also confirmed the retirement of Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke, which was previously reported by 3DownNation, as well as placing American defensive lineman Christian Albright on the retired list. The 25-year-old previously played eight games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording nine tackles, three sacks, and forcing a fumble.

Ottawa also released a trio of American players ahead of the opening of training camp in defensive lineman Sam Latham, and defensive backs Clay Fields III and Nafees Lyon.

Lyon signed with the team in free agency after spending the last three years with the Montreal Alouettes and won a Grey Cup in 2023. Through 30 CFL games with the Alouettes and Edmonton Elks, he has recorded 115 total tackles, five interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.

In a corresponding move, the team signed seven new additions for training camp, including Canadian defensive back Charlie Ringland, which was first reported by 3DownNation. Also joining the team are American running back Elijah Collins, receiver Jaelen Gill, offensive linemen Malcolm Lamar Sr. and Daniel Keys, defensive lineman Jason Williams, and linebacker Brendan Jackson.

The Redblacks are slated to open training camp in Kingston, Ont. on Sunday, May 11.