Edmonton Elks release 14, including former fourth-round CFL Draft pick Micah Roane

The Edmonton Elks have released 14 players following rookie camp, complying with the CFL’s roster limit leading into training camp.

Among those released were 11 American prospects, including offensive lineman Will Marotta; receivers Jacob Copeland, Devron Harper, and Marshel Martin IV; defensive linemen David Ugweogbu and Jordan Strachan; and defensive backs Braxton Clark, Jarmaine Doubs, Keylon Kennedy, Harold Nash III, and Willie Roberts.

Also released were two Canadians, defensive lineman Micah Roane and running back Jonathan Rosery, as well as Global kicker Toshiki Sato.

Roane was the most notable player released, having been selected in the fourth round, 38th overall by the Montreal Alouettes in the 2024 CFL Draft. He suited up in six regular season games for the Als last year. The six-foot-four, 255-pound defensive lineman was signed by the Elks in December.

CFL teams are required to cut down to 85 players, excluding non-counters, by 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10.