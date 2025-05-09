Canadian OL Miles Gorrell inducted into Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Wall of Honour

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are enshrining former offensive lineman Miles Gorrell into their Wall of Honour.

Gorrell played 321 games over 19 seasons in the CFL, spending time with the Calgary Stampeders, Ottawa Rough Riders, Montreal Concordes, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. However, his best years came as a member of the Ticats, with whom he played from 1985 to 1991 and again in 1996.

The six-foot-eight, 285-pound blocker received three of his five career East Division All-Star selections while playing in Hamilton, twice took home the Leo Dandurand Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the East, and earned All-CFL honours in 1989. He helped anchor the offensive line that powered Hamilton to three East Division titles (1985, 1986, 1989) and a Grey Cup victory in 1986.

“Miles Gorrell was the heart of our offensive line during some of the Tiger-Cats’ most memorable seasons,” Hamilton Tiger-Cats Alumni Association president Sandy Beveridge said in a statement. “His toughness, leadership, and commitment to excellence made him one of the most respected players of his era.”

Gorrell was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Since his retirement from playing, the native of Calgary, Alta. has spent time as a scout with the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks.

“It’s truly special to honour Miles as part of our Tiger-Cats legacy,” Hamilton Sports Group CEO Scott Mitchell said as part of the announcement. “He represents everything the Wall of Honour stands for; excellence, longevity, and an enduring impact on the Hamilton community.”

Gorrell will become the 30th inductee into the Wall of Honour. He will be honoured on Thursday, August 7 when the Tiger-Cats host the B.C. Lions at Hamilton Stadium.