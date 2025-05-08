Travis Moore steps away from coaching, Ottawa Redblacks hire Josh Sacobie as running backs coach

The Ottawa Redblacks have hired former Carleton Ravens offensive coordinator Josh Sacobie as the team’s running backs coach for the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

“Josh joins our football club with a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball,” head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “We are excited to add him to our coaching staff, and to get to work on the 2025 season.”

Sacobie was with the Ravens since 2012 until January and he had been named offensive coordinator leading into the 2022 season. The Fredericton, NB native previously coached at the University of Ottawa, St. Patrick’s High School, and CEGEP de L’Outaouais. He played five seasons at quarterback for the Gee-Gees from 2004 to 2008, earning three OUA all-star honours and two All-Canadian nods.

Nate Taylor moves from running backs coach to receivers coach and takes over for Travis Moore who is stepping away from the team due to personal reasons.

“Nate has grown exponentially since he first joined us as a coaching intern in 2022. We are fortunate to have someone who can seamlessly shift to another positional group and provide the same quality of coaching,” Dyce said in a statement. “We thank Travis for his contributions to the Redblacks over the years.”

Taylor enters his third season with Ottawa, the previous two he spent as running backs coach. The Montreal native and former defensive back for the Concordia Stingers was previously the offensive coordinator and receivers coach for the University of Ottawa, joining the school as full-time special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator in 2016. In 2019, he worked as the Gee-Gees receivers Coach while still serving as recruiting coordinator.

Moore had been back with the Redblacks since 2023, after initially coaching the team’s receivers from 2014 to 2017.

Ottawa opens 2025 training camp on Sunday, May 11 at Richardson Stadium in Kingston, ON.