Ottawa Redblacks sign six 2025 CFL Draft picks, including third overall choice Keelan White

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed six players from the team’s 2025 CFL Draft class.

National receiver Keelan White was selected in the first round, third overall. The 23-year-old recorded 57 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 with the University of Montana, receiving the 2024 Jon Cornish Trophy, annually given to the most outstanding Canadian student-athlete in NCAA football. The six-foot-two, 190-pound Vancouver, B.C. native finished his career with the Grizzlies having registered 161 catches for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns.

National offensive lineman Sam Carson was selected in the second round, 12th overall. The 23-year-old made nine starts for the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the 2024 season. Prior to his time in Louisiana, the six-foot-four, 270-pound Carson played for his hometown University of Calgary Dinos.

National defensive lineman Muftah Ageli was selected in the fourth round, 33rd overall. He recorded 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one reception over 10 games with Northwestern Oklahoma State last season. Prior to suiting up for the Rangers, the Windsor, ON native spent time with his hometown Lancers.

The six-foot-two, 320-pound defender recorded 80 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception over 25 games at the University of Windsor. In 2023, the 21-year-old was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian and a first-team OUA all-star while also earning a second-team OUA all-star nod in 2022.

National receiver Ethan Jordan was selected in the sixth round, 51st overall. The five-foot-11, 166-pound pass catcher played 12 games for Wilfrid Laurier University in 2024, recording 89 receptions for 1,374 yards with 12 touchdowns. He was named an OUA first-team all-star and U Sports first-team All-Canadian for his efforts.

National linebacker Jayden Griffiths was selected in the seventh round, 60th overall. He suited up in 13 games last season for Wilfrid Laurier University, recording 31 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. Over 40 career games with the Golden Hawks from 2021 to 2024, the Mississauga, ON native racked up a total of 58 solo tackles, 35 assisted tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

National defensive back King Ambers was selected in the eighth round, 68th overall. The Pickering, ON native recorded 29 total tackles, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and one interception last year, appearing in 13 games for East Texas A&M. In 37 games played from 2021 through 2024, the six-foot-two, 191-pound DB tallied 35 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, three interceptions, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Global punter Callum Eddings has been signed by the Redblacks. He was selected in the first round, fifth overall during the 2025 CFL Global Draft. The six-foot-two, 155-pound punter transferred from McNeese State to Stephen F. Austin last season, averaging 45.3 yards per punt while totalling 2,265 yards on 50 attempts, including a career-high 67-yarder.

National offensive lineman Tristan Fortin has been signed by the Redblacks. He appeared in eight regular season games for the University of Gee-Gees last season. The Roberval, QC native was a U Sports Academic All-Canadian in 2023 and 2024. The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker was named a 2022 OUA second-team all-star.