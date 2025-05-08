Mount Allison University hires former Mountie Scott Brady as head coach

Mount Allison University has hired Scott Brady as the Mounties head coach.

Brady returns to Sackville, NB and Mount Allison following a seven-year tenure with McMaster University, where he served as assistant coach and defensive coordinator.

“I know how important this program is to the people of Sackville,” Brady said in a statement. “There is no other place like it — where players stop on the sidewalk to talk to kids about the game. Football doesn’t happen like this anywhere else in the country. I feel a deep sense of responsibility to build a program that alumni, fans, students, and the whole community will be proud of.”

It’s a homecoming for Brady who previously spent eight seasons with the Mounties. Under his leadership, Mount Allison reached four consecutive Loney Bowls from 2013 through 2016 while winning back-to-back championships in 2013 and 2014. The 2014 team recorded the first undefeated regular season in Mounties history.

“Coach Brady brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record, and a deep personal connection to our institution,” director of athletics and recreation Neil MacEachern said in a statement. “His commitment to excellence and community will continue to elevate Mounties Football, both on and off the field.”

Brady becomes the first permanent head coach in program history to be an alumnus and former player for the Mounties.