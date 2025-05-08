Montreal Alouettes sign Canadian DL Ifenna Onyeka, one other

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian defensive lineman Ifenna Onyeka through the 2027 season.

The six-foot-one, 249-pound Onyeka signed with the Toronto Argonauts last December after being selected in the fifth round, 45th overall in the 2024 CFL Draft. The Brampton, ON native played eight games at Carleton University last year. He registered 22.5 tackles, 12 for loss, nine sacks and one forced fumble for the Ravens. Throughout his collegiate career from 2019 through 2024), Onyeka tallied 81.5tackles, 24.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles in 34 games.

The Also also signed American offensive lineman Jarrett Horst through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-six, 305-pound Horst began his collegiate career in 2018 with Ellsworth Community College. He then transferred to Arkansas State University, where he played two seasons (2019–2020) and moved onto Michigan State University for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. In total, he started 34 of 35 games he played at the collegiate level.

Originally from Middleton, WI, the 25-year-old was with the Miami Dolphins organization in 2023 then joined the Michigan Panthers in the USFL in 2024.