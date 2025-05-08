Edmonton Elks sign former NFL receiver Kearis Jackson

The Edmonton Elks have signed American receiver Kearis Jackson.
The six-foot, 200-pound Jackson joins the Green and Gold after four seasons from 2019 through 2022 at the University of Georgia. While with the Bulldogs, he made 78 receptions for 1,107 yards with four touchdowns over 51 games. The 25-year-old was the team’s returner, with 35 kick returns for 805 yards and 42 punt returns for 338 yards at Georgia.
The Fort Valley, GA native capped off his NCAA career with a 33-18 win over the University of Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Following his collegiate career, Jackson signed with the Tennessee Titans in May 2023, suiting up for two games but then an ankle injury forced him to miss most of the season. He also spent time with the Houston Texans and the New York Giants while earning approximately $658,000 USD while in the NFL.
Edmonton opens training camp on Sunday, May 11 at Commonwealth Stadium.