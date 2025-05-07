Saskatchewan Roughriders invite Saskatoon Hilltops’ DL Johnathon Stevens, DB Dalton Urban to training camp

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have invited Saskatoon Hilltops’ defensive lineman Johnathon Stevens and defensive back Dalton Urban to training camp.

The six-foot-two, 285-pound Stevens has spent the last three Prairie Football Conference seasons with the Hilltops. The Eatonia, SK native played in six games last year, registering three sacks and four tackles for a loss. While suiting up for 11 games in 2023, he recorded six sacks, four tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The six-foot, 180-pound Urban has been a PFC all-star for two straight seasons. In 2024, the Saskatoon native had three interceptions, a 39-yard touchdown on a fumble return and three pass knockdowns. The year before, Urban had seven interceptions in 12 games.

Additionally, Anton Amundrud will attend Riders training camp as part of the CFL quarterback internship program. The Lloydminster, Alta. native has been the University of Saskatchewan Huskies’ starting quarterback the last two seasons.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound QB played 11 games in 2024, completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,984 yards with 15 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. While playing nine games in 2023, Amundrud threw for 2,457 yards and 14 touchdowns versus 18 interceptions.