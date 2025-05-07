Montreal Alouettes sign nine 2025 CFL Draft selections, including Canadian QB Jonathan Sénécal

The Montreal Alouettes have signed nine selections from the 2025 CFL Draft and two Global Draft picks.

The team has inked offensive lineman Tiger Shanks, defensive back Nate Beauchemin, linebackers Gabriel Lessard and Riley McLeod, receivers Hakeem Harris and Isaac Gaillardetz, running back Keanu Yazbeck, defensive lineman Gabriel Maisonneuve, and quarterback Jonathan Sénécal.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound Shanks was selected in the first round, fifth overall. He spent five seasons with UNLV (2020-2024), playing 51 games. In 2024, the 23-year-old was named to the All-Mountain West Team for a second time in his career.

The six-foot-two, 204-pound Beauchemin was selected in the second round, 14th overall. He played for the University of Calgary Dinos from 2021-2024. In his last year, he played eight games, recording 41 tackles, four interceptions, two majors and forced one fumble. He earned the 2024 Presidents’ Trophy award as the best defensive player in U Sports football.

The six-foot-one, 233-pound Lessard was selected in the third round, 23rd overall. He played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 34 games, he registered 41 tackles, one for loss and one sack.

The six-foot, 210-pound Harris was selected in the third round, 26th overall. He played for Davenport University from 2020 to 2024. In his last season, he caught 14 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

The five-foot-11, 212-pound Yazbeck was selected in the fourth round, 35th overall. He is a product of Western University, where he played 31 games from 2021 to 2024. Over his career, he recorded 1,667 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 190 carries. He also added 208 receiving yards on 16 receptions.

The six-foot-three, 236-pound Maisonneuve was selected in the fifth round, 44th overall. He played for the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 31 games, he amassed 47 tackles, nine sacks and forced three fumbles.

The six-foot-one, 217-pound Gaillardetz was selected in the sixth round, 53rd overall. He played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or from 2021 to 2024. In 32 games, he caught 66 balls for 920 yards and seven majors.

The six-foot, 201-pound Sénécal was selected in the seventh round, 62nd overall. He played four years with the Université de Montréal Carabins from 2021 to 2024. In 41 games, he completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 11,247 yards. He won the Vanier Cup in 2023 and was named the top player in the country that same year. In 2022 and 2024, he was invited to the Alouettes training camp in partnership with the CFL quarterback internship program.

The six-foot-one, 228-pound MacLeod was selected in the eighth round, 70th overall. He played four years at Western University (2021-2024). In 43 games, he totalled 236 tackles, six sacks, one interception, forced two fumbles and broke up five passes.

Montreal also reached an agreement with Australian kicker Joshua Hutley, who was selected in the second round during the 2025 Global Draft.

The six-foot, 200-pound Hutley was selected in the first round, second overall. He played the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Concord University Mountain Lions. In 22 games, the Australian recorded 4,894 yards on 117 punts and he added 3,429 yards on 72 kickoffs. In 2023, he was named to the All-Super Region One second team and the All-MEC first team.