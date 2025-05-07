Former Montreal Carabins QB Dimitri Morand appointed McGill Redbirds offensive coordinator

McGill University head coach Alex Surprenant has hired Dimitri Morand as the program’s offensive coordinator.

The Aylmer, Que. native had been coaching the past three seasons with Collège Saint-Jean in the RSEQ’s Division 1 CEGEP league. He spent the last two years as the team’s offensive coordinator and helped turn around a program that finished last with 1-8 record in 2022 to a 5-3 fourth-place record the following season.

“This is kind of a full circle moment for me, hiring one of my former players,” Surprenant said in a statement. “We won back-to-back Bol d’Or collegiate championships together in Saint-Jean (2014 & 2015) and we plan to win more together at McGill.”

Morand also served as the quarterbacks coach with the Football Quebec Under-18 program in 2023 and will be coaching the provincial U-16 squad this summer.

During his playing days, Morand was a six-foot, 188-pound quarterback at Collège Saint-Jean from 2014 to 2016, earning offensive player of the year honours in 2015 and the League MVP award in his final campaign. During his second season there, he threw a league-leading 43 TD passes in nine games and led an offence which averaged 57.7 points per game.

Morand made the jump to the university ranks with the University of Montreal Carabins, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences. Over his four seasons with the Carabins (2017–2021), he played in 31 regular season contests, threw for 13 TDs and 3,581 yards, to go along with seven rushing TDs and a Dunsmore Cup title.

Morand replaces Cullen Tennant who recently stepped down from the position to pursue other opportunities in the business world.