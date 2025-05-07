Edmonton Elks sign Canadian RB Isaiah Knight, two others

The Edmonton Elks have signed National running back Isaiah Knight and National fullback Skyler Griffith.

Knight suited up for four seasons at the University of British Columbia, dressing for 37 games while recording 3,603 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 571 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The six-foot-two, 215-pound RB added 57 career receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Griffith played four seasons at UBC, suiting up for 23 games from 2021 to 2024. He was a contributor on two sides of the ball, recording 38 total tackles and a forced fumble on special teams.

Knight and Griffith were teammates with the Thunderbirds last season and were selected by the Elks in the third round during the 2025 CFL Draft, 22nd overall and 24th overall respectively.

The Elks have also signed American defensive back Jarmaine Doubs.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound Doubs comes north after spending the previous two seasons with the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League. Last season, the Los Angeles, CA native suited up for 19 games where he contributed 75 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 19 passes defended for the Rattlers.

Prior to his pro career, Doubs most recently attended Southern Utah University from 2016-17. In his senior season, the defender racked up 47 total tackles, four interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.