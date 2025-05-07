CFL teams welcome 2025 Canadian QB internship class, led by McGill star Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald

Quarterbacks from Canadian universities across the country will join professional counterparts on the field for the 2025 Canadian Football League QB internship program. It runs through CFL rookie camps and training camps until the end of May.

Since the inaugural QB internship program in 2010, teams have welcomed collegiate quarterbacks to join CFLers in the leadup to the season to further develop skills, participate in practices and attend team and positional meetings.

Notable past participants:

– Taylor Elgersma (TOR: 2022 and 2023, HAM: 2024)

– Jonathan Sénécal (MTL: 2022 and 2024)

– Arnaud Desjardins (WPG: 2023)

– Tre Ford (MTL: 2018, HAM: 2019)

– Michael O’Connor (BC: 2015 and 2016, TOR: 2018)

CFL QB internship — 2025 class

​(Team | Name | School | Hometown)

Montreal | Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald | McGill | Montreal

– Started all eight regular season games in 2024

– 2,061 passing yards, 53.6 completion percentage with eight touchdowns

– Led RSEQ with 781 rushing yards and nine majors

– 2024 McGill Most Valuable Player

Ottawa | Alex Vreeken | Queen’s | Kingston, Ont.

– Appeared in five games in 2024

– 1,046 passing yards, 59.8 per cent completion rate with six touchdowns

– 92 rush yards and one major

– 2025 U Sports East-West Bowl selection

Toronto | Nick Orr | Waterloo | Caledon, Ont.

– Five regular season games played in 2024

– 822 passing yards, 51 per cent completion percentage with three touchdowns

– Rushed for 263 yards, 6.7 yards per rush

– 2025 U Sports East-West Bowl selection

Hamilton | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal

– 10 games played in 2024, eight regular season and two playoff starts

– Completed 67.4 per cent of passes for 2,994 yards with 14 touchdowns

– Rushed for 351 yards, averaged 9.2 per carry

Winnipeg | Cole Anseeuw | Manitoba | Winnipeg

– Entering second season with the Bisons

– As a freshman, played behind 2025 CFL Draft prospect, Jackson Tachinski

Saskatchewan | Anton Amundrud | Saskatchewan | Lloydminster, Alta.

– Started nine games in 2024

– Passed for 2,593 yards with 12 touchdowns and a 68.1 per cent completion rate

– Rushed for 145 yards

– 2025 U Sports East-West Bowl selection

Calgary | Cohen Wright | Saskatchewan | Calgary

– Played in one game as a freshman

– Completed five-of-six attempts for 73 yards

Edmonton | Eli Hetlinger | Alberta | Edmonton

– Five games played in 2024

– 87-of-138 (63 per cent) passing for 969 yards and seven touchdowns

– Past participant of QB internship program (EDM: 2023, SSK: 2024)

BC | Alex La Vecchia| UBC | Ottawa

– Freshman in 2024 behind two seniors