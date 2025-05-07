Canadian receiver Brayden Lenius retires prior to first training camp with B.C. Lions

Canadian receiver Brayden Lenius has retired prior to his first training camp with the B.C. Lions, his agent confirmed to 3DownNation.

The 28-year-old signed with his hometown CFL club in December after missing the entire 2024 campaign with a foot injury. That issue never healed enough for the pass catcher to have full confidence in a return, which prompted his decision to step away from the game.

Lenius was originally selected in the second round, 15th overall during the 2019 CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recording 58 receptions for 659 receiving yards and five touchdowns over four seasons in Regina. He had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons following a breakout 2021 season then returned to the Riders late in 2022.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound target battled injuries beginning in 2023 and won the CFL’s prestigious Jake Gaudaur Award that season after missing all but one game with a lacerated kidney and a Lisfranc sprain. He was still unable to participate in training camp to start the 2024 season, which led to his release from the Riders.

Born in Regina but raised in North Vancouver, Lenius played collegiately at the University of Washington from 2014 to 2017, hauling in 42 receptions for 452 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games with the Huskies. He transferred to New Mexico for his senior season in 2018 and caught six passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the Lobos.

Veterans are scheduled to report to B.C. Lions’ training camp in Kamloops on Saturday, May 10.