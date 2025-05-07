Canadian LB Fraser Sopik retires at 28 due to offseason injury

Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik has announced his retirement from the CFL after five seasons due to an injury suffered during the off-season.

Sopik was selected in the fourth round, 31st overall during the 2019 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He re-signed with Calgary in February after spending two seasons in the East Division, one with Hamilton and one with Toronto.

“Fraser is the type of guy that every team wants on its roster,” Stamps’ general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “It’s very unfortunate he has to retire at this time but we wish him well. He will always be a part of the Stampeders family.”

“I could not thank the Calgary Stampeders more for drafting me in 2019 and giving me the opportunity to come back now,” Sopik said in a statement. “Although it did not work out how I wanted it to, Calgary is a first-class organization and I am honoured to have been a Stamp.”

In 71 regular-season games with the Stampeders, Tiger-Cats and Argonauts, Sopik recorded 90 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, 45 special-teams tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, four knockdowns and one fumble recovery. He was a Grey Cup champion with Toronto in 2024.

Sopik starred at the Western University and then entered the CFL.