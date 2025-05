3DownNation’s Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott take a look at one pressing question for each CFL team entering 2025 training camp.

Can Canadian QB Nathan Rourke get back to his form from 2022? How quickly can Edmonton’s high-priced free-agent additions gel? Has Ottawa done enough to fix its secondary? Will A.J. Ouellette’s weight loss help him get back to 1,000 yards? Does Winnipeg have enough ratio flexibility?

We try to answer these questions and more.

