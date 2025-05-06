The Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Global punter Josh Green, Canadian kicker and punter Eric Maximuik

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Global punter Josh Green along with Canadian kicker and punter Eric Maximuik.

The 27-year-old Green was selected by the Ticats in the first round, eighth overall during the 2025 CFL Global Draft after spending three seasons at Oregon State, where he punted 66 times for 2,947 yards, 44.7 average. Last year, the six-foot-one, 216-pound Adelaide, Australia native set a Beavers single-season record by averaging 47.2 yards per punt, totalling 33 punts for 1,559 yards.

The 26-year-old Maximuik connected on 12-of-15 field goal attempts with Concordia University last season, including an RSEQ record 56-yard field goal on September 29 at Laval. The six-foot-one, 220-pound Regina, SK native earned an RSEQ all-star nod after averaging 42.9 yards per punt and was also named an RSEQ all-star as a punter in 2023. He previously spent time with the Canadian Junior Football League’s Regina Thunder.