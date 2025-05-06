Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Canadian Bowl champion, St. Clair Saints DB Gaddiel Kazadi

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian defensive back Gaddiel Kazadi, as well as American defensive backs Eric Haney and Kendarius Smith.

The 23-year-old Kazadi recorded 39 tackles, 28 solo, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick in 14 games over two seasons with St. Clair College (2023-2024). The six-foot-one, 190-pound London, ON native was named an Ontario Football Conference all-star last season while helping the Saints capture the 2024 Canadian Bowl.

The 23-year-old Haney played five seasons at the University of San Diego (2020-2024), totalling 147 tackles, 105 solo, 14 tackles for losses, two quarterback sacks and five interceptions in 42 games. The five-foot-10, 180-pound Peoria, AZ native was named the Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and earned first-team All-PFL recognition in both 2023 and 2024.

The 25-year-old Smith spent the last two seasons at Nicholls State, where he registered 44 tackles, 35 solo, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 23 games with the Colonels. The five-foot-10, 185-pound Meridian, MS native was named All-Southland First Team in 2023 after finishing the year with 27 tackles and 14 passes defended. Prior to his time at Nicholls State, Smith played two seasons at East Mississippi.