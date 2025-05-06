B.C. Lions comfortable losing ‘big chunk of cap’ after failed Alexander Hollins negotiations

B.C. Lions’ general manager Ryan Rigmaiden does not believe his team will be financially limited by the dead money owed to receiver Alexander Hollins.

“I don’t think it does (limit us),” Rigmaiden told the media on Monday. “I mean, it is a big chunk of cap, but we’ve got a good plan in place and are going to continue moving forward.”

Hollins was released by the Lions on January 30 prior to a $75,000 offseason bonus. However, an independent medical assessment determined he was not fit to play at the time of the transaction due to arthroscopic knee surgery, which violated the collective bargaining agreement’s rules against cutting injured veterans. The CFLPA won a grievance against the team on the receiver’s behalf, with an arbiter ruling the bonus had to be paid in full.

That decision led to months of negotiation between the Lions and Hollins about a new contract, which would have allowed the team to salvage some value from the expenditure. Despite mutual interest and serious momentum towards a reunion, the two sides couldn’t cross the finish line. Hollins signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Elks on April 28, with B.C. forced to utilize $75,000 in cap space to pay him to play against them.

“We wanted something to get done. Talked to Alex, talked to his agent. At the end of the day, I think the numbers were just too far apart,” Rigmaiden explained. “Loved him as a person, still do. Wish him nothing but great success, but it just didn’t work out.”

Hollins had a breakout season for the Lions in 2023, earning West Division all-star honours after recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns. His follow-up campaign in 2024 got off to a blazing hot start but derailed quickly due to drops and nagging knee injuries. He finished with 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns after initially being on pace for over 2,000 yards through the first six games.

The 28-year-old pass catcher was expected to earn $230,000 in 2025 under the terms of his previous contract, which prompted the Lions to re-evaluate his cost with other players due big raises. Unlike fellow receiver Keon Hatcher, Hollins did not agree to a restructured deal and forced the Lions into making a decision ahead of his offseason bonus.

Even though their strategy ultimately cost them the equivalent of a player on a minimum contract, the Lions have no regrets. Keeping Hollins at full price was not a viable option and the timing of his surgery meant there was no scenario in which they could have avoided a sunk cost.

“We wanted to restructure the deal initially and that didn’t happen. I wish that would have happened, because we would have loved to have him again,” Rigmaiden said. “The medical part of it was a big question moving forward for us so we chose to go this route. Happy we did, but wish him well.”

Hollins makes his return to Vancouver in Week 1 when the Lions host the Elks on Saturday, June 7. Any yardage he gains at BC Place will be on the house.