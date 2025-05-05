Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Centre College receiver Scotty Brown

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Scotty Brown.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound Brown joins the Bombers after four seasons at Centre College in Danville, KY. He played in 36 games, recording 109 receptions for 1,143 yards with 18 touchdowns while rushing 15 times for 44 yards and two scores.

The Bowling Green, KY native produced his best collegiate season in 2024 as a senior captain for the Colonels. The 24-year-old registered 48 receptions for 520 yards with eight touchdowns in 11 games. He earned All-Southern Athletic Association honourable mention for his performance.

Winnipeg opens rookie camp on Wednesday, May 7 with main training camp opening on Sunday, May 11.