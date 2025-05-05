Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 2025 CFL Draft pick LB Jaylen Smith

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Jaylen Smith and Global punter James Evans.

The five-foot-11, 224-pound Smith was selected in the second round, 15th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft.

Smith was a third-team All-AAC selection last season after recording 106 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one interception. He played a hybrid linebacker role and saw significant snaps covering the slot.

The former college walk-on excelled on special teams early on in his career before earning a defensive role. The Hamilton, Ont. native compiled 160 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four pass breakups, and two picks in 52 games with the Mean Green.

Evans was selected in the second round, 16th overall during the 2025 CFL Global Draft.