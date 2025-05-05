Two-time all-star DB Tunde Adeleke retires after seven CFL seasons

Ottawa Redblacks’ defensive back Tunde Adeleke has retired from the Canadian Football League, his agent has confirmed to 3DownNation. The news was first reported by AJ Jakubec.

Adeleke signed with the team as a free agent in February following a one-year stint with the Toronto Argonauts, during which he started three regular-season games at strong-side linebacker, recorded 15 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle, and won the Grey Cup.

The 29-year-old first entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2017 CFL Draft of the Calgary Stampeders. He played 30 regular-season games over two seasons with the team, recording 45 defensive tackles, 24 special teams tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and returning two punts for touchdowns. He also helped the Stamps win the Grey Cup in 2018.

The five-foot-nine, 208-pound defender signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent in 2019 and played four seasons with the team, recording 187 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, five interceptions, three sacks, and two forced fumbles over 58 regular-season games. He was named All-CFL in 2019 and All-East Division in 2019 and 2021.

The Lagos, Nigeria native was raised in Ottawa and played collegiately at Carleton University.