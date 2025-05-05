Saskatchewan Roughriders sign four 2025 CFL Draft picks, including Saskatoon native Daniel Wiebe

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed four selections from the 2025 CFL Draft and three undrafted national free agents:

Seth Hundeby, LB, Saskatchewan — fourth round, 34th overall

Liam Hoskins, LB, Windsor — fifth round, 43rd overall

Gideon Agyei, DB, Calgary — sixth round, 52nd overall

Daniel Wiebe, REC, Saskatchewan — eighth round, 69th overall

Kolade Amusan, DL, Windsor

Natan Girouard-Langlois, FB, Montreal

Brayden Misseri, REC, Western

The six-foot-three, 245-pound Hundeby spent five seasons (2020-2024) at the University of Saskatchewan, playing in 42 games. He was named an All-Canadian and a Canada West all-star in his senior season after appearing in 11 games, recording 92 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. Over his career, the Saskatoon native produced 231 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Hoskins appeared in 34 games over four seasons (2021–2024) at the University of Windsor. The London, ON native recorded 104 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, six pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. In his senior season, he showcased his ability to disrupt the backfield, registering 30 quarterback pressures.

The six-foot-two, 189-pound Agyei suited up in 21 games for the University of Calgary Dinos over four seasons. He recorded 59 total tackles, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 11 pass deflections. At the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine, the cover man clocked a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, ranking fourth overall and second among defensive backs. His 16 bench press reps led all DBs, and his 4.27-second shuttle tied for second.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound Wiebe is coming off his fourth season (2021–2024) with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, capping it with career highs across multiple categories. The Saskatoon native hauled in 67 receptions for 913 yards, averaging 13.6 yards per catch with just a three percent drop rate. He added nine touchdowns and 507 yards after the catch.

Following the season, Wiebe was named a unanimous Canada West all-star and earned his first career nod as a first team All-Canadian. His standout year also secured him an invitation to the 2025 CFL Combine, where he recorded a 4.52-second 40-yard dash. Over his four seasons with the Huskies, he totalled 143 receptions for 1,928 yards and 15 touchdowns, maintaining a career 13.5 yards per catch average.

The six-foot-three, 240-pound Amusan spent his last three seasons (2022-2024) at the University of Windsor suiting up for 23 games with the Lancers. He registered 52 tackles, including 26 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2023, Amusan led U Sports in total quarterback pressures (56), pressures per game (5.6) and sacks (13), and finished second in QB hurries (37). He continued his strong performance in 2024, leading U Sports in QB Hurries (35), total pressures (47) and pressures per game (5.8), while also ranking third in the country in sacks with nine. He is a two-time All-Canadian (2023-2024) and two-time OUA All Star (2023-2024), was awarded the Olympic Shield as the University of Windsor’s top male athlete in 2023 and participated in the College Gridiron Showcase in 2025.

The six-foot, 25-pound Girouard-Langlois joins the Roughriders after spending four collegiate seasons (2021-2024) with the University of Montreal and appearing in 34 games. While playing for the Carabins, he excelled on special teams in addition to contributing to the offence. He rushed 39 times for 202 career yards and two touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 197 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per rush and 15.2 yards per reception.

Leading up to the 2025 Draft, Girouard-Langlois attended the CFL Combine in Regina. He turned heads during the bench press, completing 31 reps of 225 pounds and ranking second among the 77 athletes present. He also attended the 2024 East-West Bowl. In 2023, Girouard-Langlois was named a, RSEQ conference all-star fullback.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound Misseri spent four seasons (2021-2024) at Western University suiting up for 38 games as a Mustang. The Whitby, ON native has caught a career 71 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Misseri had a standout 2024 season, posting career highs in receptions (36), yards (570) and average yards per reception (15.8), while also registering a career long 70-yard reception. He did not drop a single pass in 2024 and has only dropped two passes in his entire U Sports career. Misseri is a 2021 Vanier Cup Champion and after his impressive 2024 season earned an invitation to the East-West Bowl and the CFL Combine.