Montreal Alouettes sign former NFL receiver Jordan Veasy

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American receiver Jordan Veasy through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-three, 221-pound Veasy played for Faulkner University, Itawamba, and Golden West then finishd his collegiate career with the University of California. He played two seasons for the Golden Bears in 2016 and 2017. In 24 games, he caught 63 passes for 797 yards and nine touchdowns.

Since 2018, the Gadsden, AL native has been in the NFL, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Washington Football Team, and Las Vegas Raiders. In 2021, the 29-year-old played two games with the Houston Texans. He earned over $374,000 USD while playing in the NFL.

In 2023 and 2024, he suited up in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons and the San Antonio Brahmas.