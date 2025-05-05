Hamilton Tiger-Cats release Canadian LB Nic Cross, sign Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released National linebacker Nic Cross and National fullback Felix Garand-Gauthier.

Cross was selected in the first round, ninth overall during the 2021 CFL Draft. He played in 29 games for the team, recording 38 special teams tackles and two defensive stops.

Garand-Gauthier was selected in the fifth round, 37th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. He played in 49 games for the team, recording 31 special teams tackles, three defensive stops while catching 16 passes for 246 yards and rushing once for one yard.

In other moves, the Ticats signed American quarterback Tyler Huff, American receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison, American tight end Camren McDonald and American offensive linemen Grant Starck, Thomas Gore and Marcel Walker-Burgess.

The 24-year-old Huff was named the Conference USA Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year last season after completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,543 yards with 14 touchdowns versus seven interceptions while running for 1,344 yards and 15 touchdowns at Jacksonville State. The six-foot-one, 215-pound f Orange Park, FL native previously suited up for one season at Furman University, where he was named Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and three seasons at Presbyterian.

The 24-year-old Harrison joins the Ticats after stints with the Tennessee Titans (2023-2024) and the UFL’s Arlington Renegades (2025). Before turning pro, the five-foot-11, 188-pound Seattle, WA native played three years at Oregon State (2020-2022) and two years at Florida state (2018-2019). In 52 career NCAA games, he caught 127 passes for 1,502 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named All-Pac-12 honourable mention in his senior season at OSU.

The 25-year-old McDonald returns to Hamilton after catching two passes for 11 yards in his first CFL season in 2024. Before originally signing with the Ticats in May 2024 the six-four, 245-pound Long Beach, CA native spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers following a five-year NCAA career at Florida State (2018-2022). He recorded 74 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 58 games with the Seminoles.

The 23-year-old Starck played in 24 games over the last two seasons at Oregon State (2023-2024). Prior to suiting up with the Beavers, the six-foot-five, 295-pound Springfield, OR native played 22 games in three seasons at Nevada.

Last season, Gore suited up at Georgia Tech, registering 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and 0.5 quarterback sacks in 13 games. In 2023, the six-foot, 290-pound Nashville, TN native played 12 games for Miami, where he collected eight tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles. He began his collegiate career at Georgia State, making 93 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback sacks in 38 games over four seasons (2019-2022).

Walker-Burgess suited up in 14 games with Ohio last season, recording 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. Before transferring to Ohio, the six-foot-three, 252-pound Piscataway, New Jersey native played two seasons at Nevada (2022-2023) and one at Southern Connecticut (2021).