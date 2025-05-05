Edmonton Elks release Canadian OL Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, sign 10 others

The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound Jack-Kurdyla was selected in the first round, fourth overall during the 2020 CFL Draft. The Montreal, QC native suited up in 45 games for the Green and Gold, including only three games in 2024.

In January, the 29-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with Edmonton. He received a $25,000 signing bonus, according to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk, as part of his new deal which was scheduled to pay him $146,000 in hard money for the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, the team has signed 10 other players: national defensive lineman Silas Hubert, National receiver Kolby Hurford, and National offensive linemen Domenico Piazza and Daniel Hocevar — those four were selected by the Elks in the 2025 CFL Draft.

In addition, Edmonton has signed National running back Jonathan Rosery, national defensive back Romeo Nash, and national quarterback turned receiver Jackson Tachinski along with American running back DeWayne McBride, American offensive lineman Wyatt Hansen and American defensive lineman Shakel Brown.