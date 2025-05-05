Canadian DB Charlie Ringland released by B.C. Lions, signs with Ottawa Redblacks

Canadian defensive back Charlie Ringland has been released by the B.C. Lions and is expected to sign with the Ottawa Redblacks ahead of the opening of training camp, per sources.

Ringland appeared in nine games for the Lions in 2024, recording one special teams tackle. The native of Winnipeg, Man. was originally selected with the 43rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 CFL Draft but missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered at the CFL Combine in Edmonton.

Prior to his CFL career, the six-foot-one, 198-pound safety appeared in 38 games as a member of the Saskatchewan Huskies. He recorded 97 total tackles, 15 pass knockdowns, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery, helping the team reach the Vanier Cup in back-to-back seasons.

The Redblacks have a wealth of Canadian depth in the secondary, as Ringland joins veterans Alonzo Addae, Tunde Adeleke, Justin Howell, and second-year man Yani Gouadfel, as well as 2025 draft picks Eric Cumberbatch and King Ambers.

The Lions will open rookie camp on Wednesday, May 7 with just three Canadian DBs on the roster. Cristophe Beaulieau is the projected starter at safety, backed up by veteran Patrice Rene and 2025 second-round pick Jackson Findlay.