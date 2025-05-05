B.C. Lions sign six 2025 CFL Draft picks, including DB Jackson Findlay and two Global Draft selections

The B.C. Lions have signed six 2025 CFL Draft choices and two 2025 Global Draft selections.

CFL Draft picks:

Jackson Findlay, DB, Western, second round, 16th overall

The six-foot-three, 203-pound Findlay made 182 total tackles, 25 pass breakups, four sacks, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 41 games at Western University from 2021-2024. The North Vancouver native won the President’s Trophy as the OUA’s Most Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Findlay becomes a fourth-generation CFL player as the family tree includes his grandfather Greg, who won the 1964 Grey Cup and played 176 games over 12 seasons with the team as a linebacker. His uncle, Brooks Findlay, suited up in 11 games for the Lions in 1997.

Connor Klassen, OL, Regina, fourth round, 37th overall

The six-foot-four, 310-pound Klassen played 16 games at right tackle for the University of Regina Rams across 2023 and 2024. The Big River, Sask. native played junior football with the Regina Thunder from 2019-2022, helping the squad win the Prairie Football Conference title in his final season and earned conference all-star recognition in both 2021 and 2022.

Dre Doiron, OL, Kansas, fifth round, 50th overall

The six-foot-four, 305-pound Doiron began his college career at Buffalo where he redshirted in 2020 then appeared in 10 games the next season while helping the Bulls average 195 rushing yards per game. The London, ON native then moved to Kansas from 2022-2024 and saw action in 14 games.

Chase Tataryn, OL, Alberta, sixth round, 50th overall

The five-foot-11, 220-pound Tataryn appeared in 28 games at the University of Alberta from 2021-2024, while racking up 139 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Alex Berwick, OL, Western, seventh round, 59th overall

The six-foot-three, 305-pound Berwick played his entire collegiate career with Western University, suiting up in 41 games over five seasons. The Ottawa native helped the Mustangs win the Vanier Cup in 2021 while earning OUA first-team all-star and U Sports second-team All-Canadian selection in his final season.

Luka Stoikos, FB, Toronto, eighth round, 67th overall

The five-foot-11, 230-pound Stoikos played in 28 games in his hometown at the University of Toronto from 2021-2024, registering 601 yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries. A two-time team MVP, he also played a role on special teams with 59 kickoff returns for 1,291 yards and three touchdowns.

Global Draft picks:

Ross Bolger, K/P, Idaho State, first round, fourth overall

The five-foot-11, 207-pound Bolger played Gaelic Football as a full forward for Club Killeshin and Club Laois then moved to the United States and suited up at Idaho State for 23 games from 2023-2024.

As a senior in 2024, the Laois, Ireland native finished 13th in the NCAA in net punting and was named Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week on three occasions. He finished his senior year with 2,000 yards on 45 punts, 44.4-yard average.

Mark McNamee, K, Ballyboden St Edna, second round, 13th overall

The six-foot-four, 210-pound McNamee hails from Dublin, Ireland. He was a goalkeeper in Gaelic Football for Ballyboden St Edna’s GAA then headed to the NFL Combine as part of the International Pathway program, making good on all but one field goal attempt at the event.

BC Lions training camp begins on Wednesday, May 7 with first-year players and quarterbacks taking part in a three-day mini-camp at Hillside Stadium.