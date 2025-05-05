B.C. Lions sign former West Florida receiver David Durden, two others

The B.C. Lions have signed American receivers David Durden and Jared Gipson as well as national long snapper Cameron Foran.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Durden attended 2023 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys and then was released with an injury designation. He signed with the Dallas Renegades in the UFL in 2024.

The Twin City, GA native transferred from Mercer to West Florida for his final two seasons (2021-2022) and hauled in 88 receptions for 1,915 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Gulf South Conference in both seasons with the Argonauts, including at both receiver and special teams in 2022. Durden’s 13 touchdowns in 2022 set a single-season program record. As a senior, he led the program with 248 punt return yards.

Before playing college football, Durden was selected in round 20 during the 2017 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox and spent one season in their minor league system.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound Gipson moves north after a productive 50-game college career at Sacramento State from 2021-2024. Along with hauling in 147 receptions for 2,218 yards and 17 touchdowns, the Stockton, CA native earned second-team All-Big Sky honours in each of his last two seasons with the Hornets.

The six-foot-two, 229-pound Foran moves west after attending the CFL Invitational Combine. The long snapper suited up at Acadia from 2021-2024 and recorded 7.5 total tackles. He became the full-time long snapper on punts in field goals in 2023.