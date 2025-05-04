2021 third-round NFL Draft pick, QB Kellen Mond on Saskatchewan Roughriders negotiation list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders own the exclusive negotiation rights to 2021 NFL Draft pick, quarterback Kellen Mond, per sources.

Mond was selected in the third round, 66th overall by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent one season there, 2022 with the Cleveland Browns and 2023 in Indianapolis with the Colts. The six-foot-two, 211-pound QB was with the New Orleans Saints for less than one month in the spring last year. That was the last time he was under contract with an NFL team.

The San Antonio, TX native played his NCAA football at Texas A&M University. He started 44 games for the Aggies, completing 59 percent of his passes for 9,661 yards with 71 touchdowns against 27 interceptions. The dual-threat QB rushed 438 times for 1,608 yards and 22 touchdowns.

His senior season in College Station was notable as Mond led his team to a 9-1 record while capping his career with a win in the Orange Bowl. He finished with a 3-0 mark in bowl games as a starter and holds all-time program bests for passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offensive yards.

Mond finished his collegiate career as the third quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to record 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards, joining Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott. He ran a 4.62 time in the 40-yard dash at his Texas A&M pro day.

The 25-year-old Mond earned around $2.8 million USD while in the NFL. He’s currently under contract with the San Antonio Brahmas in the United Football League.