Former CFL MOP Kerry Joseph hired by Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian

Former CFL quarterback Kerry Joseph has been hired by the University of Texas. Joseph has been named a special assistant to the head coach on defence.

“I didn’t get hired by any NFL teams through the hiring cycle. I wanted to be coaching somewhere. I don’t want to have to sit out a year,” Joseph told the SportsCage.

“An opportunity came and presented itself at the University of Texas with coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. I really jumped on board with it. It has a great organization, a great university, and a good football team with some great players. It’s a great opportunity for me to stay in the game and work around some great coaches.”

The 51-year-old spent last season as the quarterbacks coach with the Chicago Bears, helping first-overall NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams throw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He returns to the collegiate level to join Sarkisian’s, another former CFL QB, and his staff.

Joseph previously spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, serving as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 and 2023. He helped revive Geno Smith’s career and helped him win NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Joseph worked as the passing game coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana University in 2019 and as the co-offensive coordinator at his alma mater McNeese State from 2016 to 2018. He also had training camp internships with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Joseph spent 12 seasons as a quarterback in the CFL, after signing with the Ottawa Renegades leading into the 2003 season. He went on to enjoy stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks then retired in 2014. His most famous moment came in 2007 when he was named Most Outstanding Player en route to capturing the third Grey Cup championship in Riders’ franchise history.

The six-foot, 215-pound pivot threw for 28,097 yards, 148 touchdowns and 126 interceptions in his CFL career with a 58.4 completion rate. He also added 4,584 rushing yards and 63 touchdowns on the ground.

The New Iberia, La. native spent five seasons in the NFL prior to arriving in Canada, one with Cincinnati in 1996 and four in Seattle from 1998 until 2002 as a defensive back. He played in 56 games, starting 14, recording 143 tackles, defending 11 passes, notching six tackles for loss and three interceptions while returning kicks and punts. Between the two stops, he also played for the London Monarchs and Rhein Fire in NFL Europe.

The Longhorns were one of the top teams in the country in 2024, finishing 13-3. Texas qualified for the College Football Playoff and advanced to the semi-final, losing the Cotton Bowl to the eventual national champions Ohio State Buckeyes.