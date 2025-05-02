Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Liberty RB Quinton Cooley, four others

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American running back Quinton Cooley, American offensive linemen Austin Euler and Michael Todd, National receiver Nicholas Adair and National offensive lineman Alexis Levesque-Gallant.

The five-foot-seven, 210-pound Cooley signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Liberty (2023-2024) and Wake Forest (2020-2022). At Liberty, he rushed 426 times for 2,655 yards (106.2 yards-per-game) with 29 touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 52 yards.

In 2023, Cooley was the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year and a CUSA All-Conference first-team selection. He ranked top 20 nationally in rushing yards per carry (13, 6.34), rushing yards (7, 1,401), rushing yards per game (15, 100.1), and total touchdowns (14, 16).

With Wake Forest, Cooley appeared in 25 games, rushing 96 times for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-six, 295-pound Todd signs with the Bombers after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He finished his career with Fayetteville State as a three-time All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection and won a Conference Championship in 2024. The Lumberton, NC native finished his final season first-team All-Conference.

The six-foot-three, 283-pound Euler comes to the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Clark Atlanta University (2019-2024). After redshirting the first two years, he dressed for 24 games from 2021 to 2024, starting all 10 in both 2023 and 2024.

In 2023, Euler was invited to the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, which is an annual postseason all-star game featuring standout players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. During the 2020-2021 academic year, he was named to the SIAC All-Academic Team.

The six-foot-three, 195-pound Adair signs as an undrafted free agent after attending the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo. The Kingston, ON native dressed in 14 games in three seasons with the Marauders, reeling in 62 catches for 829 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-two, 300-pound Levesque-Gallant signs with the Bombers after attending the 2025 CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo.

The University of Montreal product dressed for 14 games at right guard, starting all eight appearances in the 2022 season before moving to centre for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He started in all his 12 appearances at centre and help the offence total 1,000-plus yards rushing and 2,200-plus yards receiving in each year, while only giving up 12 sacks.

Levesque won the Dunsmore Cup in both 2021 and 2023, as well as the Uteck Bowl and Vanier Cup in 2023. Before college, Leveque was selected for Team Canada in 2018 and was a member of Team Quebec in 2017 and 2018.