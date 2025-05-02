Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Global Draft pick, three 2025 CFL Draft choices including LB Lane Novak

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed three 2025 CFL Draft picks and one Global Draft choice.

The Blue and Gold inked Canadian offensive lineman Ethan Vibert, Canadian defensive lineman Trey Laing and Canadian linebacker Lane Novak to rookie contracts. Global defensive end Kemari Munier-Bailey also put pen to paper.

Vibert was selected in the third round, 27th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. The six-foot-four, 310-pound blocker played meaningful snaps at centre in 2023 but didn’t become a full-time starter at guard until 2024. The man they call ‘Moose’ served started at left guard for an FCS contender last year at South Dakota State.

Novak was selected in the fifth round, 45th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. The White City, Sask. native played 38 games for the University of Saskatchewan in the last four seasons. He’s recorded 184 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Laing was selected in the seventh round, 63rd overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. The 25-year-old made 22 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass knockdown with the Eagles this past season, dressing for 12 games. Eastern Michigan was his fifth school and fourth Division 1 program in seven years.

Munier-Bailey was a former member of the Great Britain junior national basketball team. The six-foot-three, 230-pound defender had stints at Idaho and Fresno State prior to earning third-team FCS All-American honours in his final season with the Weber State Wildcats.