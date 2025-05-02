Toronto Argonauts sign Windsor Lancers RB Joey Zorn, four others

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian running back Joey Zorn, Canadian offensive linemen Ethan Pyle and Jas Khaira, American offensive lineman Hampton Ergle and Canadian defensive back Istvan Assibo-Dadzie.

The six-foot, 213-pound Zorn was selected in the sixth round, 55th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. He ran for 841 yards on 101 carries across nine games in 2024 with the University of Windsor (2022-2024). The Michigan native tallied 2,190 rushing yards and eight scores over 29 games with the Lancers. As a rookie, Zorn was named the Lancers Rookie of the Year and team MVP in 2022 after rushing for 856 yards and seven touchdowns.

The six-foot-two, 284-pound Pyle was selected in the seventh round, 64th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. The Milton, ON native spent five years at the University of Guelph (2020-2024) and was named a second team OUA all-star in 2024.

The six-foot-four, 298-pound Khaira played at Queen’s University (2021-2024), seeing action in 19 games for the Gaels. The Brampton, ON native was named to the 2023 East-West Bowl but did not play.

The six-foot-seven, 320-pound Ergle attended East Carolina (2019-2024) where he played in 31 games, starting 25 at centre, left guard, right guard, and right tackle. The South Carolina native earned the Captain’s Award in 2024.

The six-foot, 190-pund Assibo-Dadzie was selected in the fourth round, 30th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft. He an OUA first-team all-star in 2024 and second-team OUA all-star in 2023. The Brampton, ON native appeared in 30 games from 2019 to 2024, recording 86.5 tackles and five interceptions.

The Argos also released Canadian defensive lineman Ife Onyeka.