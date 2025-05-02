Saskatchewan Roughriders move Global punter Adam Korsak to retired list, sign two others

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have moved Global punter Adam Korsak to the retired list.

The 27-year-old Korsak played two seasons for the Roughriders after being selected in the 2023 Global Draft. He went on to be named a West Division all-star in 2023.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound punter played in 36 regular season games with the Riders. He punted 235 times for 11,178 gross yards, 8,516 net yards, while averaging 47.6 yards with a 90-yard boot his longest.

Saskatchewan signed Global punter Bailey Flint in April, Global punter Joe Couch spent 2024 on the team’s practice roster and the Roughriders selected Global punter Jesse Mirco in the 2025 Global Draft.

The Riders have also signed American offensive linemen Payton Collins and Jake Levengood.

The six-foot-seven, 301-pound Collins spent six collegiate seasons (2019–2024) at Eastern Kentucky, setting a new program record by starting 56 consecutive games beginning in 2020. As a senior in 2024, he earned All-American and All-Conference honours, as well as an invitation to the Hula Bowl All-Star Game. It was his second All-American nod, having first received that distinction in 2022.

The six-foot-four, 294-pound Levengood spent six collegiate seasons (2018–2023) at Oregon State University, appearing in 49 games with the Beavers. As a senior, he started 10 games at centre and earned All-Pac-12 first team honours.

Levengood had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2021, starting all eight games. That year, he anchored an offensive line that helped running back B.J. Baylor lead the Pac-12 with 1,337 rushing yards while allowing a conference-low 14 sacks. The Vacaville, CA native was named All-Pac-12 in 2022.