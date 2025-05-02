Saskatchewan Roughriders’ CFL Draft pick DL Ali Saad accepts invite to NFL rookie mini-camp with San Francisco 49ers

Canadian defensive lineman Ali Saad has accepted an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the San Francisco 49ers from Friday, May 9 through Saturday May 10.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected Saad in the first round, fourth overall during the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Windsor, Ont. native played 44 games over four seasons with the Bowling Green Falcons, recording 78 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and one blocked kick. He was a starter in 2023 and 2024.

Saad was originally a three-star recruit who committed to the University of Minnesota, where he redshirted in 2020. He transferred to Bowling Green in 2021.

The six-foot-two, 282-pound defender ran a 5.20-second forty-yard dash a his pro day with a 1.79-second ten-yard split. He also leaped 30.5 inches in the vertical jump and eight-f00t, 10-inch broad jump.

Saad measured in with hands just over 10 inches, arms a little over 32 inches, and a wingspan just over 77 inches. He did not complete the bench press due to a strained pectoral muscle.

CFL rookie camps open on Wednesday, May 7 with full training camp opening on Sunday, May 11.