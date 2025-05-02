Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Super Bowl champion, former Los Angeles Rams DL Marquise Copeland

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive lineman Marquise Copeland.

The 27-year-old Copeland joins the Ticats with 26 regular season games in NFL experience and a Super Bowl championship. The six-foot-two, 287-pound Cleveland, OH native spent five seasons (2019-2023) with the Los Angeles Rams, recording 43 total tackles and one quarterback sack in 26 regular season games.

In 2021, Copeland played in all four Rams postseason contests, including the team’s Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He earned over $1.8 USD while playing in the NFL.

Prior to signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Copeland spent four seasons at the University of Cincinnati. He collected 187 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 8.5 quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended in 47 career games with the Bearcats and earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honours in 2018.

The Ticats also signed American linebackers Jason Johnson and Justin Whiteside.

The 23-year-old Johnson attended training camp with the Dallas Cowboys last year after signing as an undrafted free agent in May.

The six-foot-two, 235-pound Chicago native split his NCAA career between the University of Central Florida (2022-2023) and Eastern Illinois University (2019-2021). He earned second-team All-Big 12 status in 2023 and AAC Scholar Athlete of the Year and first team All-AAC recognition in 2022 with the Knights after being honoured as a FCS All-American and first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference with Eastern Illinois in 2020 and 2021.

The 24-year-old Whiteside played five seasons at Central Michigan (2020-2024), where he recorded 214 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 quarterback sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 55 games.