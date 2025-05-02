Edmonton Elks release QB Jarrett Doege and DB Kai Gray, sign QB William McElvain

The Edmonton Elks have released American quarterback Jarret Doege, American defensive back Kai Gray and three others while signing QB William McElvain.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Doege spent two seasons in the Alberta capital. He suited up in 20 games completing 63 percent of his passes for 593 yards with four touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing eight times for 23 yards.

The six-foot, 215-pound Gray played in 36 games, earning the West Division Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2023. He recorded 112 tackles, five interceptions, two special teams tackles, one defensive touchdown and one forced fumble.

Edmonton also cut Canadian defensive lineman Daniel Joseph, Canadian DB Jacob Taylor and American receiver Jerminic Smith.