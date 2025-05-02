CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston a fan of onside punt rule

Haters of the CFL’s quirky onside punt rule, beware: the league’s new commissioner is a big fan of it.

“I like that rule, I do. You’ve gotta execute it and you’ve gotta make it work. Guess what? That is a long-standing rule and I think provides entertaining content,” said Stewart Johnston. “We need to continually improve and that means we’re looking everything. It’s continually improving player safety, continually improving officiating, continually improving our look at rules and tweaking. Every league in the world does that and so we’ll review every year what’s working and what’s not.”

The onside punt, also known as the “dribble kick,” has become a divisive play in recent years. In accordance with CFL rules, a player in possession of the football can “punt” it one yard and recover it for a first down, provided they are across the line of scrimmage.

The Alouettes have executed a few of these plays in recent years, typically on second-and-long. Instead of pushing the ball down the field against deep coverage, the quarterback has thrown a short outlet pass to a player who immediately executes an onside punt. The result is almost no gain – but a first down.

Could there be anything more perfect on Canada Day weekend? Jeshrun Antwi (@Jantwi21) converts the pooch punt for a first down. If you don’t like it, move south ⬇️#CFL #Alouettes #AlsMTL

pic.twitter.com/vWrYqGOblh — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) June 29, 2024

Johnston described the league’s office top priority as ensuring the integrity of the game, though he also has a strong background in media. He spent the past 28 years at TSN, including a long stint as the network’s president. The Toronto native, who was raised primarily in Ottawa, knows the value of viral moments that can capture the attention of casual fans through digital platforms.

The rule is emblematic of one of the CFL’s greatest conundrums. Critics argue that some of the league’s rules are silly and antiquated, while traditionalists argue that they’re what makes the league unique and special. It appears Johnston is prepared for the tough balancing act between tradition and innovation.

“The great strength of this league is the feeling of community and I think we have to respect the traditions,” said Johnston. “Grey Cup is one of my favourite experiences in all of sport, is walking down the streets in a Grey Cup host city. We need to nurture and protect that but, yes, we need to grow. We need to grow commercially, we need to find ways to grow audiences, we need to get younger, and it’s up to our league office, our teams, our presidents to manage that and manage a path forward on that.”

Johnston also confirmed rouge is safe for 2025, though it appears everything is on the table for 2026.