Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Tennessee-Chattanooga QB Chase Artopoeus

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American quarterback Chase Artopoeus.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound Artopoeus signs with the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career with UCLA (2019-2022) and Tennessee-Chattanooga (2023-2024).

Artopoeus started 15 games during his time with the Mocs. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,730 yards with 23 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. The Orcutt, CA native rushed 76 times for 152 yards with four touchdowns.

The 24-year-old Artopoeus started his career with UCLA under Chip Kelly and saw action in two games during the 2022 season after spending his first three seasons on the scout and travel team.

Artopoeus joins franchise man Zach Collaros, veterans Chris Streveler, Shea Patterson and Jake Dolegala along with Terry Wilson on Winnipeg’s roster entering training camp. The Blue and Gold selected Wilfrid Laurier pivot Taylor Elgersma in the second round, 18th overall during the CFL Draft.

The Bombers have a bye in Week 1 and open the team’s 2025 regular season at home on Thursday, June 12 against Canadian QB Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions.