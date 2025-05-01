Winnipeg Blue Bombers release veteran QB Jake Dolegala

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released veteran quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Dolegala was signed by the Blue and Gold last September after being released by the B.C. Lions in mid-August following the team signing Canadian QB Nathan Rourke.

The six-foot-seven, 242-pound passer started one game for B.C. in 2024, completing 14-of-23 passes for 146 yards in a 33-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks.

The Hamburg, N.Y. native started nine games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023, his second year in the CFL. He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 2,641 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The big QB went 2-7 as a starter after Trevor Harris suffered a season-ending leg injury.

Through three CFL seasons and 29 games, Dolegala has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,953 yards with 12 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He’s rushed 29 times for 112 yards and one major.

In 2019, Dolegala signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, spending the year on the 53-man roster, but did not see any game action. He then landed the New England Patriots (2020-2021), Green Bay Packers (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2021) while earning approximately $662,000 USD.

Dolegala spent his four-year collegiate career (2015-2018) with Central Connecticut State University. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 8,129 yards with 48 touchdowns versus 29 interceptions, finishing with a 126.5 career passer rating while also rushing 233 times for 452 yards and 18 touchdowns.