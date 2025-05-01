This Bud’s for you: Bud Light Canada becomes official CFL beer

Bud Light Canada has signed on as the official beer of the Canadian Football League while opening a new era at Canada’s largest single-day sporting event — the Grey Cup.

“Beer, football and music are all about bringing people together,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. “This partnership unites a world-class beer with a world-class sport. Combining our efforts allows us to heighten the spectacle and entertainment of the league’s most iconic moments, and better connect them with our incredible fans.”

At the core of the partnership will be the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, which annually reaches more viewers than any other live musical performance in the country. The 112th championship will be played on Sunday, November 16 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET.

“Building on Bud Light’s equity in both football and music, partnering with the CFL was a natural extension for the brand in Canada,” Patrick Heembrock, marketing director for Bud Light Canada, said in a statement “Through this collaborative partnership, we’re focused on bringing new, easy-to-enjoy activations to fans coast-to-coast-to-coast to enhance the CFL experience.” ​