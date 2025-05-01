‘There are superstars in this league’: CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston

Commissioner Stewart Johnston has a different opinion than Edmonton Elks’ general manager Ed Hervey when it comes to superstars in the CFL.

“Why ever are you asking that question?” Johnston said with a laugh. “I 100 percent believe there are superstars in this league. I’ve been involved with TSN creating top 10, top 50 and top 100 plays of the CFL and I can tell you from physical ability, athleticism — we have superstars.”

Hervey claimed he didn’t “know any superstar players in the CFL” during a combine interview in March. That comment came in response to a question regarding his interactions with all-star receiver Eugene Lewis, who claimed to be a superstar while criticizing the Elks’ GM for his mistreatment during free agency.

“These are incredible players, incredible athletes. Perhaps sometimes the definition of superstar says, OK, you have incredible performance on the field, what do you do off the field to help with that aura? I look at Bo Levi Mitchell and what he does on the mic at TSN. He’s almost as good on the mic as he is on the field — he’s excellent,” Johnston said.

The 35-year-old Mitchell has won two Most Outstanding Player awards, two Grey Cups and ranks 12th all-time in passing yards by a CFL quarterback with a chance to move into the top 10 in 2025. He’s been an analyst for the CFL on TSN after his seasons have finished in recent years, flashing his potential as a full-time broadcaster post-playing career.

“You see other players with their social media accounts, what they’re doing. They get what brand building is and we need to support them. Brady Oliveira, how do you not say that’s a superstar?” Johnston said.

“I know this has been a fun issue for folks to talk about for the last number of weeks and months. But make no mistake, I think our players are incredible. I hope they don’t mind when I ask them to play catch with me. I’m looking forward to supporting them as they grow their brands.”

Oliveira has over 240,000 followers on Instagram, which appears to make him the most-followed current CFL athlete on the platform. He’s also the reigning MOP and Most Outstanding Canadian after winning MOC in 2023 as well. The Winnipeg native joined quarterback Russ Jackson, tight end Tony Gabriel and running back Jon Cornish as the only homegrown players to receive the CFL’s highest individual honour.