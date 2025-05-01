Montreal Alouettes sign former Western Kentucky OL Travon Taylor, two others

The Montreal Alouettes have signed offensive tackles Travon Taylor and Vincent Munlin as well as receiver Daniel Arias. Those three Americans are under contract through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-five, 320-pound Taylor started all 12 games for Western Kentucky University at left tackle during the 2024 season. The Maimi, FL native helped solidify an offensive line that helped WKU finish first in Conference USA in passing. Taylor was named All-CUSA Honourable Mention by the league’s head coaches.

Taylor spent five seasons (2019-2023) and 33 games at Alabama State University, where the 25-year-old appeared in all 11 games during the 2023 season as an offensive tackle, helping the Hornets to a 7-4 record.

The six-foot-six, 299-pound Munlin Jr. played three seasons and 32 games with Eastern Kentucky University (2022-2024). In his last year, the Cincinnati, OH native started 10 games to help his team average 437.4 yards per game, which ranked first in the conference.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Arias signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in October 2024. The 26-year-old was part of the Arizona Cardinals organization in 2023 and 2024. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native played 53 games over his five seasons for the University of Colorado Buffaloes (2018-2022), registering 48 receptions for 750 yards and four touchdowns.

In another move, the Alouettes have released Canadian offensive lineman Theo Grant.