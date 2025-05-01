Calgary Stampeders sign former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Joseph Ngata

The Calgary Stampeders have signed two Americans, receiver Joseph Ngata and linebacker Alex Howard.

The six-foot-three, 217-pound Nagata signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and earned approximately $458,000 USD during his time with the team. He attended Philadelphia’s training camps in 2023 and 2024. In six pre-season games over the two years, the Reno, NV native made 11 receptions for 163 yards.

In March, the 24-year-old Nagata took part in training camp with the United Football League’s Birmingham Stallions.

Prior to turning pro, Ngata played 45 games over four years at Clemson University. He recorded 88 career catches for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns as well as 14 kickoff returns for 206 yards with the Tigers while winning a national championship as a true freshman in 2019.

The 24-year-old Howard concluded his collegiate career in 2024 by playing 13 games at Duke University. He recorded 89 tackles for the Blue Devils including 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

The foot-two, 230-pound Howard transferred to Duke after playing 38 games over four years at Youngstown State. The Cincinnati, OH native accumulated 142 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries with the Penguins.